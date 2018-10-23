Azerbaijani president congratulates Hungarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I believe that the expansion of Azerbaijan-Hungary ties will continue to serve the best interests of our nations"

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader on the occasion of Hungary’s national holiday, AZERTAC reports.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Hungarym,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that the expansion of Azerbaijan-Hungary ties and the strengthening of bilateral relations and partnership between our two countries will continue to serve the best interests of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Hungary everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president said.

News.Az

