Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

“I am delighted to convey my sincerest congratulations to you and through you, to the friendly people of Indonesia on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Indonesia – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“The friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia have good traditions. I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts to successfully continue our relations based on mutual trust and support both bilaterally and multilaterally, and particularly, in the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement,” the head of state noted.

“On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Indonesia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

