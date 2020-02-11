Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president congratulates Iranian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of your country, Victory of the Islamic Revolution," President Aliyev said.

"Today's level of Azerbaijan-Iran relations, which are based on historical, cultural and religious roots and are developing in an atmosphere of good neighborliness, is satisfactory. I am confident that our cooperation both in bilateral format and within international organizations, especially within the Non-Aligned Movement, will be strengthened further through our joint efforts to the benefit of our peoples," President Aliyev said.

"Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Iran everlasting peace and prosperity," Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az


