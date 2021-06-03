President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President-elect of Israel Isaac Herzog.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your election as 11th President of the State of Israel,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“We are satisfied with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, which is based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect between our peoples. I do believe that we will successfully continue making joint efforts towards expanding our bilateral relations in all areas and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the head of state noted.

“I would like to convey to you my best regards and wish you every success in your future high state activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Israel,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az