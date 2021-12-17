Azerbaijani president congratulates Kazakh counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and to your entire people in your person on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the head of state said in the letter.

“In the years of independence, Kazakhstan has gone through a path of rapid development in all areas, made great strides and gained high reputation in the international arena by passing the historical tests with dignity. The Republic of Azerbaijan is sincerely rejoiced in these successes of your brotherly country,” President Aliyev noted.

“Our peoples are bound together with relations of friendship, which have deep historic roots. Today, the interstate relations built on these good traditions are successfully developing.”

“I believe that the relations of friendship, fruitful cooperation and strategic partnership will continue to develop and expand to the benefit of our peoples, which are bound together with close ties,” he said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

