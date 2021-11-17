Azerbaijani president congratulates Latvia counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits.

“I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Latvia – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“The Azerbaijan-Latvia friendship and cooperation enjoy fine traditions. I believe that our joint efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations and expand our collaboration in all areas will continue to contribute to the welfare of our peoples,” he said.

“On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Latvia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az