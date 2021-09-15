Azerbaijani president congratulates Mexican counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of your country’s independence,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico will develop further and our cooperation within multilateral institutions will continue,” the head of state said.

“On such splendid day, I wish you good health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az