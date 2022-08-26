Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on the occasion of her country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“The relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, which celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, are successfully developing today. Our political dialogue and cooperation in various areas have been expanded, historical contacts between our peoples have been intensified over the past period,” the head of state noted.

“I believe that through our joint efforts, the traditional ties of friendship between our countries and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefits of our peoples.”

“On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Moldova everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

