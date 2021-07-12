Azerbaijani president congratulates Montenegrin counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović.

“It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of Montenegro that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Today, relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Montenegro are developing successfully. I believe that through joint efforts, our traditionally friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to expand and solidify in line with the interests of our peoples,” he noted.

“On such a memorable day, I offer my best wishes to you and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Montenegro,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

