Azerbaijani president congratulates national wrestling team for historic success at European Championships

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a Twitter post on the occasion of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team at the European Championship.

“I sincerely congratulate our athletes, coaches and the people of Azerbaijan on the brilliant victory of our Greco-Roman wrestling team, who won six medals for the first time at the European Championships,” President Aliyev said in a post on his official Twitter account.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) and Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) grabbed gold medals at the European Championships. Wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Murad Bazarov (60 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals at the championships. Azerbaijan’s national team ranked 2nd in the medal standing, securing 116 points.

News.Az

