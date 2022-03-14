Azerbaijani president congratulates newly-elected Hungarian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to President-elect of Hungary Katalin Novák, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate you on the election to the post of the President of Hungary,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

It is gratifying to see the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the head of state noted. “Our constantly expanding relationship in political, economic and cultural fields is accompanied by our active collaboration in multilateral format,” he said.

“I believe that we will put joint efforts for further fostering of the traditional friendship and successful continuation of the strategic partnership between our countries that are set to mark this year the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the diplomatic relations.

“I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Hungary,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az