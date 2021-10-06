Azerbaijani president congratulates newly-elected Japanese prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to the newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“I convey my most heartfelt congratulations to you as you start to execute the office of the Prime Minister of Japan,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“It is gratifying to see achievements attained on the pathway of development of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, and particularly, the economic cooperation during almost thirty years’ period since establishing the diplomatic relations between our countries,” President Aliyev noted.

“I believe that we will put joint efforts to expand friendly relations between our countries in line with the interests of our peoples and to fully benefit from the potential of our collaboration based on mutual interest.”

“I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Japan,” the head of state added.

News.Az