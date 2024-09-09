Azerbaijani president congratulates North Korean leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,” President Aliyev said in his letter.“I believe that relations between our countries will further develop, and our cooperation will continue to expand both bilaterally and in multilateral formats in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state stressed.“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az