Azerbaijani president congratulates North Macedonian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Stevo Pendarovski as he was elected President of the Republic of North Macedonia.

“I hope that we will make joint efforts towards developing the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

The head of state wished the President of North Macedonia the best of health, happiness and success in his future responsible activities.

News.Az

News.Az