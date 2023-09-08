Azerbaijani president congratulates North Macedonian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his North Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of North Macedonia - Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation, said the head of state, adding: “I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen friendly ties and to continue our fruitful cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis by taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our countries.

Hoping to meet with you soon, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az