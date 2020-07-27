Azerbaijani president congratulates Peruvian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to his Peruvian counterpart Martín Vizcarra Cornejo.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and the people of Peru,” President Aliyev said in his message.

The head of state stressed that there are opportunities for further development of friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Peru, both bilaterally and across the multilateral platforms.

“On this notable day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to your people,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az