Azerbaijani president congratulates Peruvian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Peruvian counterpart Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra on the occasion of her country’s national holiday.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to You and your people my sincerest felicitations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Peru – Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Peru will continue to develop from now on in the interests of both peoples, and our cooperation will expand within international institutions.

On this remarkable day, I wish You robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and friendly people of Peru – continuous peace and welfare,” the Azerbaijani president added.

