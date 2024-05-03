Azerbaijani president congratulates Polish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the occasion of Poland’s Constitution Day, News.Az reports.

“I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 3, Constitution Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“We are pleased with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, which are founded on traditions of friendship and mutual respect. Our rapidly developing cooperation in economy, transportation, culture, and other areas serves the interests of both our countries and our people.

We highly value Poland's position, as a member state of the European Union and as an initiator of the Eastern Partnership program, which contributes to shaping the EU's policy aimed at fostering regional cooperation that spans the entire South Caucasus,” the head of state noted.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts consistently to realize the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Poland relations, to expand the scope of our cooperation, and to infuse it with new content.

On this holiday, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and I wish the friendly people of Poland constant peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az