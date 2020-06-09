Azerbaijani president congratulates Portuguese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my most cordial congratulations to you and your people,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Portugal,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az