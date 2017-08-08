Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Singapore on the occasion of national holiday of his country.

According to APA, the letter of congratulations reads:

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Singaporean everlasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az 

