Azerbaijani president congratulates Ramil Guliyev, World Athletics Champion

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed a congratulatory letter to Ramil Guliyev on the occasion of winning the World Athletics Championships 2017.

“Dear, Ramil. I sincerely congratulate you on winning the World Athletics Championships. I would like to note that for the first time, an Azerbaijani athlete becomes the world champion in athletics. It is gratifying that you raised the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey following your victory. It shows that you are a patriot devoted to your people.



"Today you represent Turkey. However, you took your first steps in sports in Azerbaijan.



"I also convey my congratulations to Turkey. Your victory is another manifestation of the Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood. Everyone in Azerbaijan is proud of you. I wish you further victories in sports.

News.Az

