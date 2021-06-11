Azerbaijani president congratulates Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of friendly Russia on your public holiday-Russia Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

The Russian Federation has come a long way and achieved significant success in state building, sustainable socioeconomic development and modernization of all spheres of public life, the Azerbaijani president noted. “Today, your country is an authoritative member in global developments resolving important tasks to counter current challenges and threats and making a significant contribution to maintaining global and regional peace and security.”

“The dynamic and successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia on the solid basis of the traditional ties of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support is particularly reassuring. I would also like to note the constructive bilateral dialogue and fruitful cooperation between our countries on the widest range of issues,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, on this holiday I wish you the best of health, happiness and success, and well-being and prosperity to all the people of Russia,” he concluded.

News.Az