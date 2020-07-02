Azerbaijani president congratulates Russian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

President Aliyev congratulated President Putin as Russian citizens overwhelmingly voted in favor of constitutional amendments.

The president described this important event in Russia's public and political life as another manifestation of its citizens' support for the policy pursued by President Putin.

The Azerbaijani president expressed confidence that these amendments to the Constitution will make a significant contribution to further development, prosperity of the Russian Federation and strengthening of public and political stability in the country.

President Putin thanked President Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed the issues relating to further development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az