Azerbaijani president congratulates Serbian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Serbia,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

The head of state noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are built on strong friendship, mutual trust and understanding. “It is very gratifying to see our close interstate ties and cooperation that is enriched by new contents from day to day.”

“High level of our today’s political relations, numerous mutual visits, signed documents and implemented projects play an important role in expanding our relations and deepening our interaction. As it goes in bilateral format, our countries cooperate also successfully within international organizations.

I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Serbian strategic partnership, and our mutually beneficial collaboration in political, economic-commercial, energy, transportation-logistical, defense and other fields will continue to evolve dynamically,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Serbia,” President Aliyev added.

