Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovak counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová on the occasion of her country’s national day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

The head of state said he believes that Azerbaijani-Slovak relations will continue to develop and expand on the basis of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity and welfare to the friendly people of Slovakia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

