Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovenian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor.

“I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Slovenia on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Statehood Day,” President Aliyev said in his message.

The head of state noted that the current level of the Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations based on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation is gratifying. “I am confident that our ties that serve the interests of our countries will be further expanded through our joint efforts.”

“I wish to stress that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Slovenia as the world fights COVID-19,” President Aliyev said. “On this remarkable day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to your country.”

News.Az