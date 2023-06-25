Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovenian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Slovenian counterpart Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of her country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia - Statehood Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations and the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said.

“On this joyful day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Slovenia everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

