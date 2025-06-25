Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovenian counterpart on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Slovenian counterpart Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of her country’s national holiday – Statehood Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his letter, the Azerbaijani President said: “I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.”

On this remarkable day, President Ilham Aliyev wished President Nataša Pirc Musar good health, happiness, and the friendly people of Slovenia everlasting peace and prosperity.

News.Az