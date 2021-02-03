Azerbaijani president congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his counterpart from Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka – Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to offer my most cordial congratulations to you and your people,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka will develop further, and our cooperation continue within the multilateral bodies, including the Non-Aligned Movement,” he noted.

“I wish strong health and happiness to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az