Azerbaijani president congratulates Swiss counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said.

“On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the Swiss Confederation everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az