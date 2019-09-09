Azerbaijani president congratulates Tajik counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Tajikistan is today confidently moving forward on the path of the strengthening of state independence, economic development and improvement of people`s well-being. Your country is making an important contribution to the establishment of peace and stability in the world and the region, international security and dialogue,” he noted

“I believe that our steps to further strengthen the bilateral relations between our countries, which are based on mutual respect and confidence, and expand the scope of our cooperation will always serve the best interests of our peoples. Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Tajikistan everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

