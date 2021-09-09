Azerbaijani president congratulates Tajik counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“During the years of independence, your country under your wise leadership has moved forward along the path of sustainable development, making strides in the area of strengthening statehood, socio-economic progress, and gained authority in the international arena. The Republic of Azerbaijan wholeheartedly rejoices in these successes of your friendly country,” he said.

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with Tajikistan based on good and rich traditions, said President Aliyev, adding. “The constantly expanding high-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits, fruitful cooperation in economic and trade spheres between our countries are among the main factors characterizing our multifaceted relations.”

“I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts towards strengthening our traditional friendly relations and expanding the scope of our cooperation.”

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this remarkable day, I once again congratulate you and wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Tajikistan everlasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state said.

News.Az