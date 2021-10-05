Azerbaijani president congratulates Tajik counterpart on birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The head of state congratulated Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and successes in his activity for the development of Tajikistan.

The Tajik president thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue to strengthen. They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations.

News.Az