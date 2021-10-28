Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

“It gives me pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Turkey – the Republic Day,” President Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that politically, economically, militarily powerful and stable Republic of Turkey, occupies a very important place in the international arena today.

“Large-scale programs and projects implemented under your leadership contribute to comprehensive progress and prosperity of your brotherly country. Your people's great trust and confidence in you is undoubtedly the most important factor ensuring the success of the strategic development policy that you are pursuing,” he said.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and fraternal relations, based on solid foundations such as the common history, national and spiritual values of the peoples of both countries, are a clear manifestation of unity and solidarity. “We are currently witnessing a historic period of these relations. In line with the goals and directions set out in the Shusha Declaration, our allied relations are expanding day by day and being enriched with new content.”

“The decisive, unequivocal political and moral support given personally by you, and the brotherly country and people of Turkey, has played a great role in the struggle of Azerbaijan for the liberation of its lands. Our people will never forget this support, which once again demonstrated the Azerbaijani-Turkish solidarity to the whole world.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts towards further strengthening and developing our unity, and fruitful and active cooperation in all areas in line with the "one nation, two states" slogan,” President Aliyev said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Turkey everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az