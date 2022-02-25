Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, News.Az reports.

“Today, under your wise and visionary leadership, the brotherly Republic of Turkiye is a strong and powerful state that has made great strides in all areas, has its own say and enjoys great influence on the international arena. Thanks to your resolute leadership and multifaceted activities, the comprehensive path of development of your country and the successes it has achieved make us truly happy and inspired,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“You have played an indispensable role in elevating the Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship, which stems from the unshakable will of our two peoples and is based on the "one nation, two states" principle, to the highest level it has reached today. Your unwavering efforts to strengthen our unity and alliance, your constant support for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the liberation of our lands have earned you deep respect and reverence in our country.”

“I avail myself of this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the ratification of the historic Shusha Declaration. This document opens a new page in the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic alliance and contributes to peace and security in the region. We are determined to further expand and diversify our cooperation and fruitful activities with brotherly Turkiye, which are being enriched with new content day by day,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

President Aliyev wished Erdogan good health, long life, happiness and success in his highly responsible activities for the prosperity and tranquility of the brotherly people of Turkiye.

