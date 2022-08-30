Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of Turkiye’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the people of Turkiye on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of 30 August, Victory Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“One hundred years ago, the glorious victory won under the command of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Dumlupınar is one of the most glorious pages in the history of your brotherly people, which is rich in heroic deeds. This great victory, inscribed in the annals of Turkiye’s struggle for independence in golden letters, is a clear example of the indomitable will, invincibility, unity and courage of your people. It is with deep respect and reverence that we revere the dear memory of the martyrs, who showed courage and bravery and gave their lives for the freedom and independence of their homeland,” the head of state said.

“A century after the glorious victory, the present-day brotherly Turkiye has become a comprehensively developing, strong and powerful country under your leadership. With its consistent efforts to establish peace and justice, Turkiye has gained authority in the international world with its decisive and principled position in the complex processes taking place in the world and the region. We are very pleased with your country’s achievements in all fields.”

“We can note with special pride that Azerbaijan-Turkiye unity, brotherhood and alliance based on the principle of “One nation, two states” is unparalleled in the world. It is gratifying that our interstate relations are expanding day by day and becoming enriched with new content. I am convinced that we will successfully continue our joint efforts in the direction of strengthening our strategic alliance and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation between our brotherly nations that have historically supported each other. This unity originates from the resolve of our people and the Shusha Declaration,” he added.

“My dear brother, I once again congratulate you on the occasion of this significant date from the bottom of my heart. I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your work, and a lasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Turkiye,” President Aliyev concluded.

