Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish counterpart, praises highest level of bilateral ties

Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkish counterpart, praises highest level of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended Republic Day greetings to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you and, through you, to brotherly people of Türkiye, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of 29 October – the Republic Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports.“I would like to note with a sense of pride that the Republic of Türkiye has entered the second century of its history as a powerful, advanced and stable country in political, economic, military and other aspects, which enjoys high reputation and trust on the international arena and has its say in global affairs. All these tremendous achievements have been possible due to your policy and hard work carried out under your visionary and wise leadership,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.“We are inspired by and rejoice in all the achievements of powerful Türkiye, which has become a power center in the world, as much as in our own successes. We are immensely proud that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at their highest and our brotherhood is indestructible today. Our dynamically and actively developing exceptional interstate relations, which are the cornerstone of regional cooperation, play an important role for the whole of Eurasia, while making a significant contribution to development, peace and security in the region,” the head of state stressed.“I believe that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance, which draws strength from our shared history, rich national and moral values, and the brotherhood and unity of our peoples, will continue to deepen and strengthen with our joint efforts in accordance with the "One nation, two states" principle.”“On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and its people everlasting peace, well-being and prosperity,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az