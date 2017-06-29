Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkmen counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov on his 60th birthday.

In his congratulatory letter, President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are united by friendly and neighborly relations, APA reported citing Turkmenistan Today, a state news agency of Turkmenistan.



“I believe that the interstate dialogue between the two countries will further develop and strengthen through joint efforts and by the will of our peoples who share common spiritual values,” said the Azerbaijani president.



President Aliyev wished his counterpart Berdymuhamedo robust health and happiness, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly Turkmen people.

News.Az

