Azerbaijani president congratulates UAE counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“We attach a particular importance to our friendly relations with the United Arab Emirates based on mutual trust and support. During last thirty years period, the ties between our countries united by the religious and cultural bonds, have strengthened while our collaboration in various areas of mutual interest have evolved in dynamic and sustainable manner,” the head of state said.

“I believe that we will continue to put our joint efforts to develop further our interstate relations and broaden our bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

On this pleasant day, I wish you sound health, happiness, success in your activities, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az