Azerbaijani president congratulates Vietnamese counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong.

“I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam enjoy the rich history and the good traditions, the head of state noted. “Our expanding political, economic and cultural bonds, mutually beneficial cooperation are among those factors that ensure the dynamic development of our bilateral ties.”

“I believe that the current high level of our interstate relations will be a strong foundation for further broadening of our cooperation in all areas,” President Aliyev said.

“On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting prosperity and welfare to the friendly people of Vietnam,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az