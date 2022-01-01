Azerbaijani president declares 2022 as “Year of Shusha”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev declared the year 2020 as a “Year of Shusha”.

“In 2022, we will celebrate the 270th anniversary of Shusha. Panahali Khan laid the foundation of Shusha in 1752, and we will celebrate this anniversary with great solemnity in the coming year. Taking into account this glorious history and in order to accelerate the restoration of Shusha, I declare the new year a “Year of Shusha”,” the president said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“Today is the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. I am sure that Azerbaijanis around the world are celebrating this holiday with great enthusiasm. It is the second year they have been celebrating with such enthusiasm. Because I know that this period of occupation and the issues related to the occupation had caused great suffering to the Azerbaijanis living abroad. Because, in communicating with the Armenians in different countries, I know that their arrogant looks had been offending the Azerbaijanis of the world. The situation is completely different now. We have never been arrogant, but we have always felt our strength,” the head of state said.

“Today, I am sure that the Azerbaijanis of the world, whatever country they may live in, are keeping their head high, are confident and are justifiably proud of their historical homeland Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az