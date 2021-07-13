Azerbaijani president delivering speech at conference of NAM foreign ministers (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement has today been held in a video format.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement in a video format was presented at the event.

The head of state said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of NAM, being the largest political institution after the UN General Assembly.

“Complex global challenges have further increased the relevance of our Movement as advocating for peace, multilateralism and global solidarity lies in the core of the NAM,” he noted.

President Aliyev stressed that the historic “Bandung principles” promoting respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of all countries, non-interference in the internal affairs, among others, fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities.

“Therefore, 10 years ago, Azerbaijan joined the NAM family. In a short period of time, our country gained great respect and confidence in the Movement. In 2016, we were entrusted to chair the NAM for the term of 2019-2022 with a unanimous decision of all Member States.”

“In October 2019, Azerbaijan successfully held the 18th NAM Summit in Baku where we took over the chairmanship. In my statement at the Summit, I stressed that Azerbaijan would take tangible steps to protect the legitimate interests of the NAM countries in the international arena, and to defend justice and international law,” he added.

The head of state also spoke about the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its NAM chairmanship.

