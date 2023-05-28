Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President discloses cases in which concessions can be made to Armenian “officials” in Karabakh

“The “parliament” should be dissolved, the element calling himself “president” should surrender, all “ministers”, “deputies” and others should give up their positions,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives, News.Az reports. 

“Only in that case can a concession be made to them. Only in that case can we talk of an amnesty,” the head of state added.


