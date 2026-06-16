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Azerbaijani president, Dutch premier agree to deepen political dialogue

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Azerbaijani president, Dutch premier agree to deepen political dialogue

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Tuesday.

In a post on X, President Aliyev said he agreed with the Dutch premier to deepen political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, News.Az reports.

"Today, I received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten (@MinPres). We agreed to further deepen our political dialogue and economic cooperation," the Azerbaijani leader stated.

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The sides also discussed regional developments during the phone call.

"We also exchanged views on regional developments, and I welcomed the Netherlands’ support for lasting peace and stability in the region," President Aliyev added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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