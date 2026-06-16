Azerbaijani president, Dutch premier agree to deepen political dialogue

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Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Tuesday.

In a post on X, President Aliyev said he agreed with the Dutch premier to deepen political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, News.Az reports.

"Today, I received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten (@MinPres). We agreed to further deepen our political dialogue and economic cooperation," the Azerbaijani leader stated.

The sides also discussed regional developments during the phone call.

"We also exchanged views on regional developments, and I welcomed the Netherlands’ support for lasting peace and stability in the region," President Aliyev added.

Today, I received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten (@MinPres). We agreed to further deepen our political dialogue and economic cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional developments, and I welcomed the Netherlands’ support for lasting peace… pic.twitter.com/8wPzDURLBF — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) June 16, 2026

News.Az