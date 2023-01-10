Azerbaijani President: Economic viability of Zangezur corridor should not be in any doubt

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Currently, we are seriously engaged in expanding the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project. An order was issued last year and more than 100 million dollars will be allocated from the budget, a part of which has already been allocated. We will increase the capacity of this railway from the present 1 million to 5 million tons. But even that will not be enough,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“There should also be new routes for cargo from Central Asia. The route across the Caspian Sea is very attractive in terms of time. At the same time, we should make this route economically more viable by implementing a common tariff policy. I believe that negotiations are going in a positive direction here as well. So if we consider only the shipping potential of the Central Asian countries and the cargo going there from the direction of Europe, we will see that even if we implement and expand all these projects, it will still not be enough. Therefore, the economic viability of the Zangezur corridor should not be in any doubt,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az