Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president embarks on visit to Kazakhstan

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president embarks on visit to Kazakhstan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held under the motto "Turk Time", News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

News about - Azerbaijani president embarks on visit to Kazakhstan

News about - Azerbaijani president embarks on visit to Kazakhstan

News about - Azerbaijani president embarks on visit to Kazakhstan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      