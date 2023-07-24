Azerbaijani President: En route of Zangezur corridor, we plan to create a lot of new manufacturing facilities, and we don't want only to be a transitor

“En route of the Zangezur corridor, we plan to create a lot of new manufacturing facilities and we don't want only to be a transitor,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“It is good from a geo-political point of view. It gives you additional money, and we want to create big industrial zones in Azerbaijan. We are actually moving in that direction. I think it could be attractive for Chinese companies to have the manufacturing in our Alat Free Economic Zone, which is already operational and was inaugurated this month. So really, it's a broader picture that one can imagine now,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

