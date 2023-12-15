Azerbaijani President: Enhancing public influence of teaching profession is well-received

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Since the commencement of the implementation of the “State Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan”, there has been an expansion in the application of innovative initiatives across all pillars and levels of education. Special attention is consistently given to advancing management in the education system in line with the progressive global practices, improving our universities' positions in international rankings, and deepening the integration of education with science,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter of congratulations to the participants of the 16th congress of Azerbaijani teachers, News.Az reports.

“Initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of the personnel reserve, enhancing the public influence of the teaching profession, and evaluating the activities of educators are well-received by the public,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

News.Az