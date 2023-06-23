Azerbaijani President: Establishment of new combat units is one of important factors for increasing our combat capability

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The process of upgrading the structure of the Ministry of Defense is also underway, and this process continues. I am sure that the decisions made regarding military education will bear fruit in the near future,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports.

“The establishment of new combat units, first of all, the creation of a Commando Force is one of the important factors for increasing our combat capability,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

