Azerbaijani president expected to visit Italy next year

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Italy in early 2020, AzVision.az cited Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari as saying on Fr

Speaking about the cooperation on environmental protection between the two countries, the diplomat said a relevant bilateral document is expected to be signed during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to Italy. 

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

